News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Himachal pacer Sidharth dies after illness

Himachal pacer Sidharth dies after illness

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 13, 2023 21:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pace bowler Sidharth Sharma was part of the Himachal Pradesh squad that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021-22. Photograph: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu/Twitter

Tragedy struck India's domestic cricket as young Himachal Pradesh seam bowler Sidharth Sharma died in a hospital in Vadodara after a brief illness, confirmed a senior official of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA).

 

The 28-year-old pace bowler was a part of Himachal Pradesh squad that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021-22 and had played six first-class, six List A and one T20 game for the state with 33 wickets to his name.

"All of us at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association are devastated. Sidharth left us on Thursday night. He was on ventilator support for the past few days. He was in squad during our last round game in Vadodara against Baroda.

"Before the game, he started vomiting and had problems in passing urine and had to be immediately admitted to a local hospital. His condition deteriorated in following days," HPCA secretary Avnish Parmar said.

Sidharth is survived by his parents and a brother, who lives abroad.

"His last rites were performed today after his brother arrived from Canada. We have lost a very sincere player, who would have served the state for long," Parmar said.

In fact, the last match that he played this season was at the Eden Gardens against Bengal from December 20-23, 2022 and he took his maiden five-wicket haul -- 5/69 and seven scalps in all. He was jointly the third highest wicket taker in the season with 12 victims from two games.

"At the beginning of the season, when physio tested each and every player, Sidharth was declared match fit. The next match after Bengal was in Dehradun against Uttarakhand. He was rested as he had complained of uneasiness. He was picked in squad for Baroda game and fell ill before the game," Parmar said.

Sidharth's death was also condoled by Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"I am extremely saddened by the news of passing away of Himachal Pradesh's Vijay Hazare winning team member Sidarth Sharma. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and may his loved ones get the strength to bear this great loss," the chief minister tweeted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
100% keeper-batter' Bharat ready to step in for Pant
100% keeper-batter' Bharat ready to step in for Pant
How Rahul is adapting to the wicketkeeper-batter role
How Rahul is adapting to the wicketkeeper-batter role
Labuschagne set for 'lovely game of chess' with Ashwin
Labuschagne set for 'lovely game of chess' with Ashwin
Hockey World Cup: India outclass Spain in opener
Hockey World Cup: India outclass Spain in opener
SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to ....
SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to ....
Ranji roundup: Tiwary-Gharami steer Bengal to win
Ranji roundup: Tiwary-Gharami steer Bengal to win
Passenger vehicle sales rise 23% in Dec quarter
Passenger vehicle sales rise 23% in Dec quarter

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Conflict of interest complaint against Binny dismissed

Conflict of interest complaint against Binny dismissed

'Suryakumar can play in the middle order in ODIs'

'Suryakumar can play in the middle order in ODIs'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances