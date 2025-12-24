King Kohli breaks Tendulkar's List A record!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli holds the record for being the fastest to each block of 1000 List A runs from 10,000 runs onwards. Photograph: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli went past the iconic Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket, achieving the milestone in his 330th innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Bengaluru on Wednesday.



Tendulkar had achieved the landmark in 391 innings.



The 37-year-old Kohli touched the mark during his team Delhi's opening Vijay

Hazare game against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.Kohli now holds the record for being the fastest to each block of 1000 List A runs from 10,000 runs onwards.Kohli is playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a gap of 15 years, but the former India skipper has a stellar record in the tournament.

In the premier domestic one-day competition, he has made 819 runs from 13 matches at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 106 with four centuries and three fifties.



Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli's next India assignment is expected to be the home ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11.