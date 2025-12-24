HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
84-ball 190: Suryavanshi smashes De Villiers' record!

December 24, 2025 14:07 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi rewrote several List A cricket records during his blistering knock of 190 from 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bihar's teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to hit a century in men's List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate League fixture against Arunachal Pradesh, in Ranchi, on Wednesday.

The previous record belonged to Pakistan’s Zahoor Elahi, who had scored a century aged 15 years and 209 days.

Suryavanshi, aged 14 years and 272 days, registered his first non-T20I ton in senior cricket, which came off just 36 deliveries. This was the teenager's seventh List A game, after debuting against Madhya Pradesh in December 2025.

He smashed his way to fifty off 25 balls before taking just 11 more deliveries to reach the three-figure mark.

Suryavanshi also registered the second fastest List A centurion by an Indian after a 35-ball hundred by Anmolpreet Singh against Arunachal Pradesh in 2024. But soon after, his team-mate and Bihar captain Sakibul Gani smashed a 32-ball hundred -- the fastest-ever by an Indian in List A cricket -- to power Bihar to a massive world record List A total of 574/6 in their 50 overs.

The elite list includes Yusuf Pathan (40-ball century), Urvil Patel (41-ball hundred) and Abhishek Sharma (42-ball ton).

Additonally, Suryavanshi shattered former South African cricketer AB de Villiers' record for the fastest 150

in men's List A cricket. He reached the 150-run mark in 59 deliveries, surpassing de Villiers' 64-ball milestone against the West Indies in 2015.

Suryavanshi departed after scoring 190 runs off 84 deliveries, which included 16 fours and 15 sixes at an astounding strike rate of 226.19.

 

Last year, Sooryavanshi smashed his maiden half-century in senior List A cricket with 71 off just 42 balls for Bihar against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy -- becoming the youngest Indian batter to score a fifty in List A cricket.

Earlier this month, he had slammed an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls for Bihar against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to create a new record as the youngest player to score a century in the history of the domestic T20 tournament.

He had also hammered a 95-ball 171 earlier this month at the Under-19 Asia Cup in the UAE. During that knock, the left-handed batter fell just six short of Ambati Rayudu's long-standing India record in youth one-dayers - the 177 against England in Taunton back in 2002.

In 15 youth ODIs, Suryavanshi averages 51.13, with two centuries and three half-centuries, at an impressive strike rate of 158.79.

REDIFF CRICKET
