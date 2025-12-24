'Rohit-Kohli should be picked for 2027 World Cup'

'Even if they do not perform, their presence in the team during the tournament would be impactful.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma will already be in his 40s, while Virat Kohli will be in his late 30s when the 2027 ODI World Cup is held in South Africa-Zimbabwe in two years time. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former spinner Amit Mishra backed the inclusion of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to in the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying that there is no one better in the team who can handle pressure better than the legendary duo.



"They should be in the team. They have performed well for so many years. Wins and runs could go up and down a bit through the bilateral series cycle, but in big tournaments, you will need these big players," Mishra told ANI.



"They know how to handle pressure; they can apply pressure to other teams as well. Nobody can handle pressure as well as they can, and nobody is better suited to teach the same to youngsters."



After announcing their Test retirements in May this year, Rohit and Kohli have not been getting enough game time in ODIs, a format which does not dominate the cricket calendar like before.



While they have showcased fine form throughout the year in ODIs, questions have often arisen about whether the lack of game time will catch up with their ageing bodies and whether their reflexes could slow down with age ahead of the marquee tournament, with both men currently in their late 30s.



When the ODI World Cup, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, will be held in 2027, Rohit will already be in his 40s, while Kohli will be in his late 30s.



Mishra, who took 156 wickets for India in 68 international appearances, said that Rohit and Kohli's presence will help the youngsters and they could also guide captain Shubman Gill.



"They will explain and guide youngsters and the captain about various things. They will make other players play. Even if they do not perform, their presence in the team during the tournament would be impactful. But I would say this: one should not be a senior just because of their name; they should also perform. I am not saying they will score centuries in every match, but the impact should continue to be consistent. When such players are in the team, there is always pressure on the other team, as they will know that these two can change things easily," he added.



Rohit and Koihli ended as the top run-getters for India in ODIs this year. Kohli amassed 651 runs in 13 matches and innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, while , Rohit scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties.



Following the first ODI against South Africa, in which he scored a brilliant 120-ball 135, Kohli had pointed out how "he has never been a big believer in a lot of preparation" and "all his cricket has been mental".



On whether such seasoned match-winners should be playing domestic cricket or allowed to trust their own process, Mishra said playing domestic cricket would only help these two veterans.

"The more you play, the better your body is and the more mentally stronger you are. If there are four matches in the league stages, they can play two and take a rest. If there are three, they can play and then rest. But they must play since they just play one format. Even when I was not playing regularly, I was told to play one or two domestic matches. It is important that your rhythm does not get spoiled and that your body is in the right condition. You will also get the right amount of match practice," he added.