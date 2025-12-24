HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Kohli's India should have won 3-4 trophies'

'Kohli's India should have won 3-4 trophies'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 24, 2025 00:09 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Despite his immense success as a Test skipper, Virat Kohli-led India failed to win a major title in white-ball cricket. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh believes India should have won more trophies during Virat Kohli's reign as a white-ball captain as he had a good bunch of players under him.

Despite his immense success as a Test skipper, Kohli-led India failed to win a major title in white-ball cricket. They suffered a crushing 180-run loss against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, and also went down to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup, while crashing out in the group stages of T20 World Cup 2021 after two heavy losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

"The kind of team Virat had, they could have won three or four trophies. Nahi jeete kuch toh karan honge, but I still feel unke paas achhi team thi (If they did not win, there must be a reason, but I still think he had a very good team)," said Harbhajan during 'Rise of Champions' programme on JioHotstar.

Former batter Sanjay Manjrekar was not entirely convinced with team selectors during the Kohli-Shastri

era. "Team selection under Ravi and Virat was always my biggest concern."

However, South African batting icon and Kohli's close friend A B de Villiers offered a contrarian point of view, saying that "he feels irritated when players are judged on the basis of having won a World Cup."

"Frankly, it irritates me that people always judge a captain solely on whether they have won a World Cup. Saying 'that guy is useless because he has not won a World Cup' is unfair," he added.

 

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody termed Kohli's captaincy in white-ball cricket as a "disappointment". 

"The Virat Kohli era was an era of high expectation, but ultimately, disappointment," he stated.

Under Kohli, India played 50 T20Is, winning 30, losing 16, while two were tied and two ending in a no result, for a win percentage of 60 percent. He led India in 95 ODIs, winning 65, losing 27, one ending in a tie and two being no results.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Has Gill's T20I Career Ended?
Has Gill's T20I Career Ended?
Words Flow, Runs Don't: SKY's T20 WC Countdown
Words Flow, Runs Don't: SKY's T20 WC Countdown
Kohli's return to Chinnaswamy blocked by police
Kohli's return to Chinnaswamy blocked by police
Pak U-19 team dance to Dhurandhar song after India win
Pak U-19 team dance to Dhurandhar song after India win
Delhi HC steps in to protect Sunil Gavaskar
Delhi HC steps in to protect Sunil Gavaskar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills5:09

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills

Tanya Mittal Spotted at Gateway of India in Mumbai 0:50

Tanya Mittal Spotted at Gateway of India in Mumbai

Urvashi Rautela Looks Stunning in Black at Mumbai Airport0:28

Urvashi Rautela Looks Stunning in Black at Mumbai Airport

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO