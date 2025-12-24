Vijay Hazare: Rohit slams 62-ball century; Kohli hits fifty!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma brought up his century from just 62 balls, hitting eight sixes and as many fours, against Sikkim. Photograph: BCCI

Senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made a grand comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy with excellent batting performances on the opening day of the one-day tournament on Wednesday.



Rohit proved to be unstoppable, smashing a quickfire century against Sikkim, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, on Wednesday.



Playing in the national one-day tournament after seven years, Rohit took the Sikkim bowlers to the cleaners with a dominating batting performance.



Electing to bat, Sikkim were restricted to 236/7 in their 50 overs as Ashish Thapa top-scored with 79.



Mumbai

went on the attack right from the start with Rohit leading the charge. He dominated the 141-run opening stand with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who made 38.Rohit brought up his century from just 62 balls, hitting eight sixes and as many fours as Mumbai raced to 150/1 in 21 overs.Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also returned in style with a fluent half-century in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match in 15 years.

He stroked his way to 53 from 40 balls with seven fours and a six against Andhra t the BCCI COE Ground 2 in Bengaluru.



Delhi were well-placed on 135/2 in 16 overs after being set a huge 299 for victory.