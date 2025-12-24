HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay Hazare: Suryavanshi hits 2nd-fastest List A hundred by an Indian

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 24, 2025 11:48 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 36-ball hundred is the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images via Reuters

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi went berserk as he smashed blistering 84-ball 190, including hitting 15 sixes, while racing past the century mark in just 36 balls for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh, in Ranchi, on Wednesday.

With his sustained, brutal onslaught against an attack that was pedestrian in terms of quality, the 14-year-old opener lit up what would otherwise have been a normal opening day of the 50-over

domestic tournament after .

Suryavanshi's ton is the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket. The Indian record is held by Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh, who struck a 35-ball hundred against the same opposition in 2024.

Besides his 15 maximums, Suryavanshi also smashed 16 fours during his stay in the middle, only three days after his failure in the final of the U19 Asia Cup against Pakistan in the UAE.

 

The list of the quickest hundred in this form of the game is topped by Jake Fraser-McGurk (29 balls) for South Australia against Tasmania in the 2023-24 season and the great AB de Villiers (31 balls) for South Africa against West Indies in Johannesburg. 

Suryavanshi, though, now holds the record for the youngest List A centurion. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
