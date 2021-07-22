News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Khan injury adds to India's woes ahead of England Test series

Khan injury adds to India's woes ahead of England Test series

July 22, 2021 10:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

India's build up for its five-Test series against England suffered another setback after fast bowler Avesh Khan injured his thumb in a warm-up match in Durham.

Khan sustained the injury in his left thumb while fielding in the three-day match at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday and was taken for scans.

"Fast bowler Avesh Khan remains under observation of the BCCI medical team," the Indian cricket board said on Wednesday, adding that the 24-year-old would miss the remainder of the match.

 

ESPNcricinfo website said Khan's England tour was over and the bowler, one of the four standby players, was set to return home to recover.

India captain Virat Kohli skipped the match after experiencing stiffness in his back but has resumed batting in the nets.

His deputy Ajinkya Rahane also sat out with a swollen hamstring but is expected to be fit for the series opener at Nottingham on Aug. 4.

In their absence, Rohit Sharma is leading the tourists against a County Select XI.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Umesh, Siraj shine on Day 2 of warm-up match
Umesh, Siraj shine on Day 2 of warm-up match
Gill returns home after being ruled out of Eng Tests
Gill returns home after being ruled out of Eng Tests
Dravid delivers inspiring speech after winning 2nd ODI
Dravid delivers inspiring speech after winning 2nd ODI
IT dept raids multiple premises of Dainik Bhaskar
IT dept raids multiple premises of Dainik Bhaskar
Chappell once rejected Chahar: Prasad
Chappell once rejected Chahar: Prasad
'I couldn't sleep, I couldn't eat!'
'I couldn't sleep, I couldn't eat!'
Active Covid cases register increase for second day
Active Covid cases register increase for second day

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

Pant returns to Team India

Pant returns to Team India

PIX: Kohli just loves to bat...

PIX: Kohli just loves to bat...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances