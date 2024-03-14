Khan Brothers: 'Sher bhooka hai!'

IMAGE: Mumbai's Musheer Khan celebrates his century against Vidarbha during the Ranji Trophy final at Wankhede Stadium. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

After elder brother Sarfaraz Khan, 19-year-old Musheer Khan has etched his name in cricket history.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha, Musheer smashed a magnificent 136 (326 balls) -- the highest score of his career -- to propel Mumbai to a dominant position. This feat not only secured a crucial victory but also saw him surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Musheer became the youngest Mumbai batter to score a century in a Ranji Trophy final.

Musheer's knock was a testament to his grit and determination. He meticulously constructed his innings, facing 255 balls and finding the boundary 10 times.

This remarkable performance follows an impressive U19 World Cup campaign where he emerged as the second-highest run scorer, amassing 360 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate exceeding 98.

The Khan brothers' cricketing journey reflects a shared spirit of determination.

Sarfaraz Khan, basking in the afterglow of his half-century during the fifth Test, took to social media to celebrate his younger brother's feat.

He even shared teammate Suryakumar Yadav's post praising his (Sarfaraz's) knock with the caption, "Sher bhooka hai (the tiger is hungry)".