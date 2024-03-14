News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Khan Brothers: 'Sher bhooka hai!'

Khan Brothers: 'Sher bhooka hai!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 14, 2024 11:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Musheer Khan

IMAGE: Mumbai's Musheer Khan celebrates his century against Vidarbha during the Ranji Trophy final at Wankhede Stadium. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

After elder brother Sarfaraz Khan, 19-year-old Musheer Khan has etched his name in cricket history.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha, Musheer smashed a magnificent 136 (326 balls) -- the highest score of his career -- to propel Mumbai to a dominant position. This feat not only secured a crucial victory but also saw him surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record.

 

Musheer became the youngest Mumbai batter to score a century in a Ranji Trophy final.

Musheer's knock was a testament to his grit and determination. He meticulously constructed his innings, facing 255 balls and finding the boundary 10 times.

This remarkable performance follows an impressive U19 World Cup campaign where he emerged as the second-highest run scorer, amassing 360 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate exceeding 98.

Sarfaraz Khan

The Khan brothers' cricketing journey reflects a shared spirit of determination.

Sarfaraz Khan, basking in the afterglow of his half-century during the fifth Test, took to social media to celebrate his younger brother's feat.

He even shared teammate Suryakumar Yadav's post praising his (Sarfaraz's) knock with the caption, "Sher bhooka hai (the tiger is hungry)".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Mumbai cricket's wonderkids Sarfaraz, Musheer living father's dream
Mumbai cricket's wonderkids Sarfaraz, Musheer living father's dream
Check out Sarfaraz Khan's heartwarming Insta story
Check out Sarfaraz Khan's heartwarming Insta story
More than me, I am happy for my father: Sarfaraz
More than me, I am happy for my father: Sarfaraz
Why Watson's undecided on Pakistan head coach role
Why Watson's undecided on Pakistan head coach role
Has Ed Sheeran Got SRK's Pose Right?
Has Ed Sheeran Got SRK's Pose Right?
Ranji Final: Resilient Vidarbha frustrates Mumbai
Ranji Final: Resilient Vidarbha frustrates Mumbai
Here's when Kohli will join RCB squad
Here's when Kohli will join RCB squad

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

How Tendulkar inspired Musheer in Ranji Trophy final

How Tendulkar inspired Musheer in Ranji Trophy final

Sarfaraz told me to play with all my heart: Musheer

Sarfaraz told me to play with all my heart: Musheer

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances