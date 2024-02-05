News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sarfaraz told me to play with all my heart: Musheer Khan

Sarfaraz told me to play with all my heart: Musheer Khan

Source: PTI
February 05, 2024 23:17 IST
IMAGE: Musheer Khan has been a leading performer for India in the Under-19 World Cup. Photograph: ICC 2023

Musheer Khan did the right thing by imitating his prolific older brother Sarfaraz for everything linked to cricket.

From the way Sarfaraz bats to how he thinks about winning every game, Musheer has taken a leaf out of his brother's book for most cricketing matters. He is reaping the rewards too.

Musheer has been a revelation in India's dominant campaign in the U-19 World Cup so far, leading the run-scoring charts with 334 runs in five games.

 

“I have learnt a lot from Sarfaraz – right from how he bats to how he is always thinking about winning the game for his team to how he builds his innings,” he told the ICC of his brother who was part of the India squad for the second Test against England.

“Even as he was knocking on the doors of the Indian team, his focus was always on scoring runs and on the process without worrying about the result. My focus too is on the process.

“The first thing he told me (before the U19 World Cup) was that there is no bigger pride than playing for India. He told me to enjoy myself on the field and whenever I get a chance – be it with the bat or ball – you have to pull the team up in any situation and win the game.

“He told me to play with all my heart because you are representing the country.”

Star of India's U-19 World Cup campaign in South Africa, the prolific Musheer on Monday asserted that he will not be satisfied until the team lifts the winners' trophy, putting title glory ahead of personal achievements.

Defending champions India will lock horns with hosts South Africa in the semifinal in Benoni on Tuesday.

Musheer has scored two centuries – against Ireland and New Zealand – and is the only player in the tournament to have more than one ton to his name.

“I am happy with my performances but I won't be satisfied until we win the World Cup,” Musheer said speaking to ICC.

“As far as being the highest run-getter, I don't really want to think about it.

“Since we started playing the tournament, it was only about winning the World Cup and that's what we are focussing on. I only want to do well for the team and take the results as they come.”

Source: PTI
