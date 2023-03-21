'Kept changing' Irfan Pathan on PBKS' weaknesses

IMAGE: With Punjab Kings yet to win their maiden IPL trophy, Irfan Pathan opened up on the franchises’ weaknesses. Photograph: BCCI

The stage is set for the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. While fans are gearing up for another thrilling season of the glitzy T20 league, teams have begun their preparations. While some will look to lay their hands on the trophy again, there are a few still eyeing their maiden IPL team.

One such team is the Punjab Kings. The Punjab franchise has been a part of the IPL since it began its journey back in 2008. But the team, who have changed jerseys, name, are yet to lift the trophy. Ahead of the new season, former Punjab player Irfan Pathan opened up on the weakness of the team.

In the previous edition, PBKS missed out on the playoffs berth with a sixth place finish. Despite a record-breaking auction, the Punjab franchise endured a tough run, registering just seven wins and seven defeats to once again miss out on a knockout berth.

Talking about his former team, Irfan Pathan said one of the main concern was that their “engine keeps changing”.

Speaking on Star Sports, the former Indian cricketer said, “First thing, their engine has always been the problem.

“For many years their engine has kept changing. They have changed their engine almost as many times as the number of years the IPL has been played. I played three years for Punjab.

“There I have seen that if you hit the seam or impart proper back spin, you do get help. The sides of the ground are big. If you have got an idea of what length to bowl, it can make a big difference to bowlers. And all the three bowlers - Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh,” said Irfan.

He further added, “They are quality bowlers. Two are left-armers and a right-armer who hits that full length hard, which is Rabada.

“So that makes a big difference, and I believe that his bowling unit among all the IPL teams, if you check based on availability, their names are right up there,” stated Irfan.

Eyeing their maiden IPL title, Punjab Kings will begin their campaign on April 1. The Punjab franchise will get the new season underway in front of their home fans when they take on former champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1 at the Mohali Stadium. The upcoming season will begin on March 31st when reigning champions Gujarat Giants take on Chennai Super Kings.