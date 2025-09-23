Karnataka name star-studded Ranji probables list

IMAGE: KL Rahul is currently playing for India A in the unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. Photograph: BCCI

Karnataka on Tuesday named internationals K L Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, and Karun Nair in the probables list for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

Rahul and Prasidh are currently playing for India A in the unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow.

The latest Ranji season will start from October 15. Karnataka are in Elite Group B and the eight-time winners will open the campaign with a match against Saurashtra at Rajkot.

Apart from Karnataka and Saurashtra, the other teams in the group are: Goa, last year's runners-up Kerala, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh , and Punjab.

Former Karnataka player Yere Goud will continue as the coach and will join the team after India Under-19 side's ongoing tour to Australia.

The other prominent names in the 37-member list are: India batters Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Gopal, India pacer Vyshak Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, promising R Smaran, and Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper batter K L Shrijith.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka spinner Anand Katti has been appointed as the chairman of the state senior selection committee and he will be joined by former players C Raghu, Amit Verma and Tejpal Kothari.

Udit Patel, son of former India cricketer and KSCA secretary Brijesh, has found a place in the selection committee for Under-19, 16 and 14 teams.