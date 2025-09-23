Arjun Tendulkar dismisses Samit Dravid!

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar claimed three wickets for Goa Cricket Association XI. Photograph: BCCI

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid came face to face with each other during the K Thimmapaiah Memorial Tournament at Alur, Karnataka, on Tuesday, with the former walking off with the bragging rights.

Electing to bat first, Goa Cricket Association XI were all out for 338 runs at the Platinum Oval stadium. Lalit Yadav top-scored with a brilliant 113 while Abhinav Taneja made 88. Batting at number nine, Arjun could score only nine runs.

In response, the Karnataka State Cricket Association XI suffered a sudden batting collapse after a strong start. They were 53-1 at one point but lost four more wickets while adding just 41 runs.

Arjun claimed three wickets including that of Samit who scored only nine runs, according to Wisden.

However, Lochan Gowda and wicketkeeper-batter added 93 runs for the sixth wicket to propel KSCA XI to 276 runs in their first innings. Arjun ended with figures of 3-54.

In their second innings, Goa were 45-2, with Manthan Khutkar (18) and Ishaan Gadekar (3) remaining unbeaten at stumps.

Interestingly, Sachin had dismissed Rahul during a first-class game 22 years ago.

Representing India A, Sachin got rid of Rahul, who was playing for India B, in the final of the 2003-04 edition of the NKP Salve Challengers Trophy.

Sachin top-scored for his side with a 95-ball 88, while S Sriram scored a brisk 55-ball 70. Rohan Gavaskar, the son of legendary Sunil Gavaskar, made a 45-ball 49 as India A posted 314-6.

In response, India B were tottering at 58-3 before Rahul (27 off 34 balls) and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh (47 off 51 balls) added 65 runs for the fourth wicket.

However, Sachin broke the partnership, cleaning up Rahul as India B were bundled out for 215.