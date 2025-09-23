HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Legendary umpire Bird dies aged 92

Legendary umpire Bird dies aged 92

September 23, 2025 17:18 IST

Umpire Dickie Bird

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yorshire CCC/X

Former cricket umpire Dickie Bird has died at the age of 92.

Bird, who officiated in 66 Tests and 76 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals, became one of the most famous umpires in the game.

Bird's home county Yorkshire, whom he played for and served as president tweeted of his passing.

Dickie Bird

IMAGE: Dickie Bird. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

'It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92,' the club tweeted.

 
