Legendary umpire Bird dies aged 92

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yorshire CCC/X

Former cricket umpire Dickie Bird has died at the age of 92.

Bird, who officiated in 66 Tests and 76 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals, became one of the most famous umpires in the game.

Bird's home county Yorkshire, whom he played for and served as president tweeted of his passing.

IMAGE: Dickie Bird. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

'It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92,' the club tweeted.