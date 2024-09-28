Kanpur Test: Day 2 washed out without ball being bowled

IMAGE: The groundstaff bring out the covers on Day 2 of the second Test on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI

The second day's play of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur on Saturday was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain and wet outfield.

Only 35 overs have been bowled in the first two days of the second Test because of wet weather.





The start of play on Day 2 was delayed because of a steady drizzle which became heavier as the ground stayed under covers. The groundstaff used the super soppers to get the water off the covers but their efforts were in vain as the conditions continued to be gloomy.



With the outfield damp and the weather showing no signs of improving, the umpire were forced to call off play at 2.15pm IST.

The weather forecast is not very encouraging for Day 3 on Sunday with some rain predicted through the day.



India are leading the two-match series 1-0, after winning the first Test in Chennai by 280 runs.