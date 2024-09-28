News
Mumbai's batting star Musheer Khan injured in road accident

Mumbai's batting star Musheer Khan injured in road accident

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 28, 2024 10:28 IST
Musheer Khan

IMAGE: Musheer Khan was travelling with his father Naushad from Kanpur to Lucknow when he met with the accident. Photograph: Musheer Khan/Instagram

Mumbai's young batting star Musheer Khan has been ruled out of the upcoming Irani Cup match after suffering injuries in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

"He didn't travel with the Mumbai team to Lucknow for the Irani Cup. He was probably travelling from Azamgarh, with his father, to Lucknow when the accident happened," a source told The Times of India.

Musheer, 19, was travelling with his father Naushad from Kanpur to Lucknow to take part in the Irani Cup match featuring Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai against the Rest of India from October 1-5

when he met with the accident.

It has been reported that he has suffered a fracture which is likely to rule him out for a few weeks.

Musheer's elder brother Sarfaraz Khan is currently in Kanpur as part of the Indian Test squad for their ongoing second and final Test against Bangladesh.

 

Musheer is the youngest Mumbai player to score a hundred in a Ranji Trophy final as he helped Mumbai win their 42nd title. He also excelled in the Duleep Trophy, hitting 181 on his debut for India B against India B in Bengaluru.

REDIFF CRICKET
