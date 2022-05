Photograph: Kane Williamson/Instagram

Sarah Raheem and New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday.

Kane posted a picture of his second child with Sarah and daughter Maggie on Instagram.

'Welcome to the whanau little man! Kane captioned the Instagram post.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper missed SRH's final match of IPL 2022 to return home for the birth of his second child.

He will join the New Zealand team for the Test series in England, which begins at Lord's on June 2.