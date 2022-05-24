What World Champ Nikhat Zareen Said About Hijab

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen recalled she was taunted for wearing shorts at boxing training. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhat Zareen/Instagram

World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen on Monday was asked her opinion on Muslim girls wearing the hijab in educational institutions and she was candid in her views.

'It is totally their own choice. I can't comment on their choices. I have my own choice. I like to wear such clothes. I don't mind wearing such clothes. My family doesn't mind me wearing such clothes. So, I don't care what people say about me,' Zareen told the NDTV news channel.

Nikhat registered a dominating 5-0 victory, thrashing Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas without breaking a sweat in the 52kg final with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in the Indian's favour on Thursday, May 19, 2022

She became only the fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).