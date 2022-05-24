News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » What World Champ Nikhat Zareen Said About Hijab

What World Champ Nikhat Zareen Said About Hijab

By Rediff Sports
May 24, 2022 08:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen recalled she was taunted for wearing shorts at boxing training. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhat Zareen/Instagram
 

World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen on Monday was asked her opinion on Muslim girls wearing the hijab in educational institutions and she was candid in her views.

'It is totally their own choice. I can't comment on their choices. I have my own choice. I like to wear such clothes. I don't mind wearing such clothes. My family doesn't mind me wearing such clothes. So, I don't care what people say about me,' Zareen told the NDTV news channel.

Nikhat registered a dominating 5-0 victory, thrashing Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas without breaking a sweat in the 52kg final with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in the Indian's favour on Thursday, May 19, 2022

She became only the fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
EXCLUSIVE! World Champion Speaks
EXCLUSIVE! World Champion Speaks
The New Queen of Indian Boxing!
The New Queen of Indian Boxing!
PM Modi lauds Nikhat Zareen for 'fantastic' gold
PM Modi lauds Nikhat Zareen for 'fantastic' gold
Nidhi Sunil Wears Lehenga To Cannes
Nidhi Sunil Wears Lehenga To Cannes
Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lt Guv of Delhi
Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lt Guv of Delhi
Akal Takht leader wants arms for Sikhs; Mann objects
Akal Takht leader wants arms for Sikhs; Mann objects
Kerala survivor in HC alleging plan to derail probe
Kerala survivor in HC alleging plan to derail probe

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Hurdles have made me mentally strong: Nikhat

Hurdles have made me mentally strong: Nikhat

Taunted for clothing, Nikhat is now toast of the town

Taunted for clothing, Nikhat is now toast of the town

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances