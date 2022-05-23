News
The Pujaras Holiday In Paris...

By Rediff Cricket
May 23, 2022 15:12 IST
IMAGE: Puja Pabari and Cheteshwar Pujara in Paris. Photographs: Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram
 

Cheteshwar Pujara enjoyed a well-deserved break from his English county cricket stint at Sussex as he took his wife Puja Pabari and daughter Aditi to Paris.

The Pujaras soaked in the sights around the Eiffel Tower on a beautiful sunny day in the French capital.

'Quaint cosy cafes, walks on beautiful streets and great company in Paris,' Pujara captioned the Instagram post.

Pujara has been in smashing form for Sussex. He has scored two double centuries and as many centuries -- 170 not out, 203, 109, 201 not out in five matches at an average of 120, encouraging the Indian selectors to recall him to the team for the one-off Test against England in July.

Rediff Cricket
