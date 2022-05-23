Buttler Or Russell: Most Valuable Player?

Jos Buttler is still the front-runner to be this IPL's MVP.

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players after the end of the 70 league matches in IPL 2022.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell smashed 335 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 174, while picking up 17 wickets with best figures of 5/4 in IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Andre Russell (KKR; MVPI of 681) currently leads Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players Index table, but is certain to be overtaken because his IPL is now over. Liam Livingstone (PBKS; 651) also ends his IPL season on a remarkable high.

The Most Valuable Players Index formula rewards batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, and bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate. It is therefore no surprise to see both Russell and Livingstone high on the list.

Rashid Khan (GT; 583) is also high on the list because he has taken a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and also scored some runs at a strike rate of over 200.

Jos Buttler (RR; 644) is still the front-runner to be this IPL's MVP. He still has at least two matches to play and one big knock will win it for him.

LSG's Quinton de Kock could win it too with one more blistering knock, and we can't write off Glenn Maxwell (RCB; 500) either, especially if RCB get to play the final.

Table: Best Performing Players in IPL 2022 (after the 70 league stage matches ending May 22, 2022)

Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Game MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Andre Russell KKR WI 335 70 18 32 174.5 17 9.9 14 681 2014 2 Liam Livingstone PBKS ENG 437 70 29 34 182.1 6 8.8 14 651 2019 3 Jos Buttler RR ENG 629 116 56 37 147 0 - 14 644 1775 4 Rashid Khan GT AFG 91 40 3 9 206.8 18 6.9 14 583 2940 5 Quinton de Kock LSG SA 502 140 47 22 149.4 0 - 14 566 1363 6 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 5 5 0 0 62.5 26 7.7 14 558 1331 7 Wanindu Hasaranga RCB SL 38 18 4 1 90.5 24 7.4 14 554 2402 8 K L Rahul LSG IND 537 103 42 25 135.3 0 - 14 529 3673 9 Hardik Pandya GT IND 413 87 41 11 131.5 4 7.8 13 505 3395 10 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 268 55 30 12 172.9 6 7 11 500 2724 11 Ravichandran Ashwin RR IND 183 50 14 9 146.4 11 7.1 14 493 1762 12 Kagiso Rabada PBKS SA 48 25 5 2 111.6 23 8.5 13 480 2202 13 Sanju Samson RR IND 374 55 35 21 147.2 0 - 14 459 3486 14 Rahul Tripathi SRH IND 413 76 40 20 158.2 0 - 14 459 1940 15 David Warner DC AUS 432 92 52 15 150.5 0 - 12 458 1560 16 Sunil Narine KKR WI 71 22 6 6 177.5 9 5.6 14 457 1500 17 Umesh Yadav KKR IND 55 21 4 4 137.5 16 7.1 12 451 507 18 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 48 16 3 2 92.3 21 8.4 14 444 515 19 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 244 93 24 11 137.9 8 6.6 10 443 2064 20 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 183 42 16 4 127.1 9 6.6 13 429 2198 21 Harshal Patel RCB IND 42 11 4 2 113.5 18 7.7 13 426 3124 22 Shreyas Iyer KKR IND 401 85 41 11 134.6 0 7 14 422 3318 23 Ishan Kishan MI IND 418 81 45 9 120.1 0 - 14 420 4150 24 Umran Malik SRH IND 4 3 0 0 50 22 9 14 411 1020 25 Rishabh Pant DC IND 340 44 35 16 151.8 0 - 14 410 4460 26 Dinesh Karthik RCB IND 287 66 22 21 191.3 0 - 14 407 1673 27 Mohammed Shami GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 18 7.8 14 406 1759 28 Tilak Varma MI IND 397 61 29 16 131 0 6.5 14 403 482 29 Deepak Hooda LSG IND 406 59 35 14 133.6 1 10.8 14 399 1647 30 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 460 88 47 12 122.7 0 - 14 398 2369 31 Shubman Gill GT IND 403 96 43 9 133.9 0 - 14 391 2338 32 Axar Patel DC IND 182 42 12 10 151.7 6 7.5 13 390 2637 33 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 443 96 46 13 130.7 0 - 14 390 2222 34 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 0 0 0 0 0 15 6.7 14 388 3535 35 Rahul Chahar PBKS IND 77 25 7 4 113.2 14 7.7 13 384 1563 36 Aiden Markram SRH SA 381 68 25 19 139.1 1 10.7 14 383 711 37 David Miller GT SA 381 94 26 17 136.1 0 - 14 380 226 38 Nitish Rana KKR IND 361 57 29 22 143.8 0 11.5 14 374 2445 39 Abhishek Sharma SRH IND 426 75 47 13 133.1 0 9.5 14 374 154 40 Shardul Thakur DC IND 120 29 7 7 137.9 15 9.8 14 370 3320 41 Avesh Khan LSG IND 22 12 0 4 169.2 17 8.5 12 360 3175 42 Nicholas Pooran SRH WI 306 64 16 21 144.3 0 - 14 357 1232 43 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 297 59 19 21 163.2 0 - 12 351 2768 44 Mohsin Khan LSG IND 23 13 2 1 143.8 13 5.9 8 345 66 45 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH IND 24 8 3 0 92.3 12 7.3 14 338 2635 46 Thangarasu Natarajan SRH IND 0 0 0 0 - 18 9.4 11 336 1247 47 Jason Holder LSG WI 58 16 2 6 134.9 14 9.4 12 329 3040 48 Prasidh Krishna RR IND 6 4 0 0 50 15 8.2 14 327 3495 49 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 234 44 22 12 163.6 0 - 12 325 70 50 Khaleel Ahmed DC IND 0 0 0 0 0 16 8 10 323 1858

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com