Buttler Or Russell: Most Valuable Player?

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players after the end of the 70 league matches in IPL 2022.
Andre Russell (KKR; MVPI of 681) currently leads Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players Index table, but is certain to be overtaken because his IPL is now over. Liam Livingstone (PBKS; 651) also ends his IPL season on a remarkable high.
The Most Valuable Players Index formula rewards batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, and bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate. It is therefore no surprise to see both Russell and Livingstone high on the list.
Rashid Khan (GT; 583) is also high on the list because he has taken a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and also scored some runs at a strike rate of over 200.
Jos Buttler (RR; 644) is still the front-runner to be this IPL's MVP. He still has at least two matches to play and one big knock will win it for him.
LSG's Quinton de Kock could win it too with one more blistering knock, and we can't write off Glenn Maxwell (RCB; 500) either, especially if RCB get to play the final.
Table: Best Performing Players in IPL 2022 (after the 70 league stage matches ending May 22, 2022)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Game
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|335
|70
|18
|32
|174.5
|17
|9.9
|14
|681
|2014
|2
|Liam Livingstone
|PBKS
|ENG
|437
|70
|29
|34
|182.1
|6
|8.8
|14
|651
|2019
|3
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|629
|116
|56
|37
|147
|0
|-
|14
|644
|1775
|4
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|AFG
|91
|40
|3
|9
|206.8
|18
|6.9
|14
|583
|2940
|5
|Quinton de Kock
|LSG
|SA
|502
|140
|47
|22
|149.4
|0
|-
|14
|566
|1363
|6
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|IND
|5
|5
|0
|0
|62.5
|26
|7.7
|14
|558
|1331
|7
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|SL
|38
|18
|4
|1
|90.5
|24
|7.4
|14
|554
|2402
|8
|K L Rahul
|LSG
|IND
|537
|103
|42
|25
|135.3
|0
|-
|14
|529
|3673
|9
|Hardik Pandya
|GT
|IND
|413
|87
|41
|11
|131.5
|4
|7.8
|13
|505
|3395
|10
|Glenn Maxwell
|RCB
|AUS
|268
|55
|30
|12
|172.9
|6
|7
|11
|500
|2724
|11
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|RR
|IND
|183
|50
|14
|9
|146.4
|11
|7.1
|14
|493
|1762
|12
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|SA
|48
|25
|5
|2
|111.6
|23
|8.5
|13
|480
|2202
|13
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|374
|55
|35
|21
|147.2
|0
|-
|14
|459
|3486
|14
|Rahul Tripathi
|SRH
|IND
|413
|76
|40
|20
|158.2
|0
|-
|14
|459
|1940
|15
|David Warner
|DC
|AUS
|432
|92
|52
|15
|150.5
|0
|-
|12
|458
|1560
|16
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|71
|22
|6
|6
|177.5
|9
|5.6
|14
|457
|1500
|17
|Umesh Yadav
|KKR
|IND
|55
|21
|4
|4
|137.5
|16
|7.1
|12
|451
|507
|18
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|IND
|48
|16
|3
|2
|92.3
|21
|8.4
|14
|444
|515
|19
|Moeen Ali
|CSK
|ENG
|244
|93
|24
|11
|137.9
|8
|6.6
|10
|443
|2064
|20
|Krunal Pandya
|LSG
|IND
|183
|42
|16
|4
|127.1
|9
|6.6
|13
|429
|2198
|21
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|IND
|42
|11
|4
|2
|113.5
|18
|7.7
|13
|426
|3124
|22
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|IND
|401
|85
|41
|11
|134.6
|0
|7
|14
|422
|3318
|23
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|418
|81
|45
|9
|120.1
|0
|-
|14
|420
|4150
|24
|Umran Malik
|SRH
|IND
|4
|3
|0
|0
|50
|22
|9
|14
|411
|1020
|25
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|IND
|340
|44
|35
|16
|151.8
|0
|-
|14
|410
|4460
|26
|Dinesh Karthik
|RCB
|IND
|287
|66
|22
|21
|191.3
|0
|-
|14
|407
|1673
|27
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|18
|7.8
|14
|406
|1759
|28
|Tilak Varma
|MI
|IND
|397
|61
|29
|16
|131
|0
|6.5
|14
|403
|482
|29
|Deepak Hooda
|LSG
|IND
|406
|59
|35
|14
|133.6
|1
|10.8
|14
|399
|1647
|30
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|IND
|460
|88
|47
|12
|122.7
|0
|-
|14
|398
|2369
|31
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|403
|96
|43
|9
|133.9
|0
|-
|14
|391
|2338
|32
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|182
|42
|12
|10
|151.7
|6
|7.5
|13
|390
|2637
|33
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|SA
|443
|96
|46
|13
|130.7
|0
|-
|14
|390
|2222
|34
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|6.7
|14
|388
|3535
|35
|Rahul Chahar
|PBKS
|IND
|77
|25
|7
|4
|113.2
|14
|7.7
|13
|384
|1563
|36
|Aiden Markram
|SRH
|SA
|381
|68
|25
|19
|139.1
|1
|10.7
|14
|383
|711
|37
|David Miller
|GT
|SA
|381
|94
|26
|17
|136.1
|0
|-
|14
|380
|226
|38
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|361
|57
|29
|22
|143.8
|0
|11.5
|14
|374
|2445
|39
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|IND
|426
|75
|47
|13
|133.1
|0
|9.5
|14
|374
|154
|40
|Shardul Thakur
|DC
|IND
|120
|29
|7
|7
|137.9
|15
|9.8
|14
|370
|3320
|41
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|IND
|22
|12
|0
|4
|169.2
|17
|8.5
|12
|360
|3175
|42
|Nicholas Pooran
|SRH
|WI
|306
|64
|16
|21
|144.3
|0
|-
|14
|357
|1232
|43
|Shimron Hetmyer
|RR
|WI
|297
|59
|19
|21
|163.2
|0
|-
|12
|351
|2768
|44
|Mohsin Khan
|LSG
|IND
|23
|13
|2
|1
|143.8
|13
|5.9
|8
|345
|66
|45
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|IND
|24
|8
|3
|0
|92.3
|12
|7.3
|14
|338
|2635
|46
|Thangarasu Natarajan
|SRH
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|18
|9.4
|11
|336
|1247
|47
|Jason Holder
|LSG
|WI
|58
|16
|2
|6
|134.9
|14
|9.4
|12
|329
|3040
|48
|Prasidh Krishna
|RR
|IND
|6
|4
|0
|0
|50
|15
|8.2
|14
|327
|3495
|49
|Jitesh Sharma
|PBKS
|IND
|234
|44
|22
|12
|163.6
|0
|-
|12
|325
|70
|50
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|8
|10
|323
|1858
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com