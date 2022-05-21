'I want to help India win the World Cup'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli wants to help India lift the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup titles later this year. Photograph: BCCI

'I want to help India win the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, that's the motivation,' Virat Kohli told Star Sports.

'I have to move forward, maintain a balance, get some rest, some rejuvenation, once I'm in the mindset, then there's no looking back, and [it's] great fun. My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team,' he added.

Kohli didn't light up IPL 2022 with his batting, but showed a spark of form with his brilliant 73 off 54 balls that saw Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets on Thursday.

Agreeing with former head coach Ravi Shastri that he needs to take a break, Kohli said, 'It's a very healthy thing to think of especially with the amount of cricket that we play nowadays and the amount of cricket that I have played in the last 10-11 years.'

'It's only a thing of creating a balance and finding that balance which is right for you as an individual moving forward,' he added, 'and I'll definitely discuss this with all the people involved -- Rahul bhai (Dravid), the Indian team management, everyone to chart out whatever is best for myself and for the team definitely.'