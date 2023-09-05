'We can post a big score against Pakistan pacers'

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma smashed a half-century to power India to a thumping 10-wicket victory against Nepal in the Asia Cup match in Pallekele on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ahead of their Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan on Sunday, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said their batters have the skills to post a big score against the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led bowling unit.

Pacers Afridi and Haris Rauf had rocked the Indian top order in their Group A league match in Pallekele on Saturday, reducing them to 66/4 inside 15 overs.



"We will try to bat better in that (Super 4) match. (In the last match) the conditions and situation were different. They are a good bowling attack.



"It is not like we can't play them (Pakistan pacers). They are a good bowling attack and on certain days they will have an edge. When we get a start, our batters are capable of putting up a big score," Rathour said at the post-match press conference after India defeated Nepal by 10 wickets on Monday.



Rathour was chuffed to see Ishan Kishan responding to the team's guiding philosophy of flexibility with a mature knock against Pakistan.



Kishan, who batted at No. 5 for the first time in his career, made 82 off 81 balls against Pakistan. He shared a 138-run alliance with Hardik Pandya to help India post 266 but the match was eventually rained off.



Rathour said it is a good sign for India to have two very good batters in Kishan and K L Rahul to choose from for the middle-order slot.



"Ishan played really well against Pakistan. K L Rahul has done well for the team in the last two years. It is a good problem to have…we have two very good players to choose from.



"It is better to have such players to select from rather than having two struggling batsmen," said Rathour.



Rathour said India needed to consider conditions while deciding to include either four specialist bowlers or three outright bowlers and one bowling all-rounder in the playing 11.



"Shardul does give depth (in batting), and he bowls as well. Shami is a better bowler but our batting will be compromised a bit (if he gets picked). But there will be some matches where we need to go with an out-and-out pace line-up.



"When we play on a pitch where we need an extra spinner that option is also available in Axar (Patel). So, it is good that we have a team that can play against all comers," Rathour stated.