Gill's candid confession after failure vs Pakistan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

After a disappointing loss to Pakistan, Shubman Gill's outstanding performance against Nepal seals India's spot in the Asia Cup Super Four stage.

In a post-match interview, Gill admitted, "I was quite disappointed with my performance after the Pakistan game. Today, it was important for me to finish the match along with Rohit, and we succeeded in doing so."

Gill praised Rohit Sharma's aggressive aerial shots, contrasting them with his own boundary-hitting style, highlighting how their complementary approaches worked in their favor.

Despite Nepal's bowlers posing an early challenge, Gill noted, "They bowled very well with the new ball, testing us. However, we realized that the match would swing in our favor as the ball got wet, and that's how it unfolded."

India, using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, needed to reach a score of 145 from 23 overs. Both Sharma and Gill rose to the occasion, with Sharma scoring 74 (59 balls) and Gill contributing 67 (62 balls), both remaining not out.

This resounding victory allowed India to conclude their Group A matches with three points, matching Pakistan's tally, who had previously qualified for the Super Four. Meanwhile, Nepal exited the Asia Cup without earning a single point.