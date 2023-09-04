What Record Did Kohli Set In Pakistan Game?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli registered his lowest score against Pakistan since 2012. Photograph: ICC/X

India's innings against Pakistan posted some unwanted records, with Virat Kohli finding himself in the unfavourable column.

Kohli, who has a stellar record against Pakistan, registered his lowest individual score against the Men in Green on Saturday.

After Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Rohit Sharma for 11, Kohli was his next victim. Virat had begun his knock with a signature cover drive and looked set for another classy knock.

IMAGE: Kohli fell for just four off seven against Pakistan. Photograph: ACC/X

But Afridi had other plans. An Afridi zinger took the edge from Kohli's bat and crashed into the stumps.

Kohli's score of 4 on Saturday, September 2, 2023, was his lowest score against Pakistan in all formats since 2012.

In December 2012, Kohli fell for a duck in five balls in an ODI against Pakistan in Chennai.

Ever since, Kohli has been sensational against Pakistan with a best knock of 183. In 14 ODIs against Pakistan, Kohli, scoring at an average of 45, hammered 540 runs, which included two centuries and two half-centuries.

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up a four-wicket haul. Photograph: ACC/X

Though just one innings was played, the game posted some interesting stats.

Pakistan bowled out India for 266 -- for the first time in Asia Cup ODI history all ten wickets were picked up by pacers.

While Afridi took four wickets, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf accounted for three wickets each.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan put up a record fifth-wicket stand in an India-Pakistan tie. Photograph: ACC/Twitter

On a day when Indian batters struggled against Pakistan's pace attack, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya put up a record stand for the fifth wicket -- the highest partnership for the fifth-wicket or below for India against Pakistan.

After India was reduced to 66/4 in 15 overs, Hardik-Ishan scored 138 from 141 balls.

Current India Coach Rahul Dravid held the previous record along with Mohammed Kaif. Back in 2005 in Nagpur, Dravid and Kaif had stitched together a 135-run partnership for the fifth wicket.