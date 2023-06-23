June 23, 2013: The day India sealed its last ICC title

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

June 23, 2013 marked a historic day for Indian cricket and Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he led the Indian team to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy, their last ICC title to date.

In the rain-curtailed final held in Birmingham, the Dhoni-led team triumphed over England by five runs.

Despite the rain interruptions, the final presented England with an opportunity to secure their maiden global one-day title. However, they suffered a dramatic batting collapse during the rain-affected 20-overs-per-side game.

India set a target of 130 runs, posting 129 for seven, and then showcased remarkable bowling skills to restrict England to 124 for eight in a thrilling contest that went down to the wire.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as a standout performer with both bat and ball, smashing a quickfire unbeaten 33 runs in the closing overs and picking up two wickets for 24 runs.

As the final over approached, the enthusiastic Indian crowd erupted in joy. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/15) held his nerve and completed the last over, with James Tredwell unable to hit the required six off the final delivery.

This win held great significance for Dhoni, as he became the only captain to clinch all three ICC Trophies—Champions Trophy (2013), World Cup (2011), and WT20 (2007).

It also solidified Dhoni's legacy as a captain who achieved unparalleled success in ICC tournaments.