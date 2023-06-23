News
Ishan Kishan's Cheeky Dig At Rahul

Ishan Kishan's Cheeky Dig At Rahul

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 23, 2023 11:03 IST
kl

Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram
 

Ishan Kishan playfully teased K L Rahul as he continues his recovery journey from the injury he sustained during this year's IPL.

Rahul took to Instagram, sharing a collection of videos and images showcasing his running, weightlifting, and other exercises. The caption of his post read, 'Week so far...'

KL Rahul

Commenting on the post, Ishan Kishan jokingly asked, 'Why is Mr. Rajni doing so extra?'

This isn't the first time Rahul has shared glimpses of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. Previously, he had posted a video of his workout routine. Take a look here.

KL Rahul

Rahul suffered a right leg injury during the IPL 2023 game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Consequently, he was ruled out of IPL 2023 and couldn't be a part of the Indian squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval.

