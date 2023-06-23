Ashwin: Why Dhoni Stood Out As Captain

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin explains that the reason for M S Dhoni's success is the sense of security he gives to the players in the team. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin has highlighted Mahendra Singh Dhoni's distinctive qualities as leader.

Speaking on his YouTube show, Ashwin spoke about the social media reactions aimed at the Indian team for losing yet another chance at ending their ICC trophy drought where most had come up with posts on Dhoni, who led India to three ICC trophy wins: The inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007; the 50 over World Cup in 2011; the Champions Trophy in 2013.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates winning the 2011 World Cup. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

'It is understandable that there's a furore in India that we haven't won an ICC trophy in 10 years. I empathise with the fans. But the reaction on social media is that this player should be dropped and that player should be included. But quality of a player doesn't change overnight,' Ashwin said.

'Lot of us talk about M S Dhoni's leadership. What did he do? He kept it very simple. Under his regime, where I also played, he will pick a squad of 15. The same squad of 15 and the XI will play throughput the year. That sense of security is very important for a player,' Ashwin explained.

Ashwin emphasised the significance of providing a 'sense of security' to players, the second time in two weeks that he has spoken about this topic.

In his interview with the Indian Express newspaper, Ashwin addressed the 'overthinker' label associated with him, explaining that it was only natural for him to feel 'traumatised' and overanalyse his performance.

He highlighted the disparity in mindset, with players who are assured of a longer run being able to remain relaxed, while he knew he would only receive a limited number of opportunities.

'A person who will get 15-20 matches on the go doesn't have to be mentally overthinking. A person who knows that they will get only two games will be traumatised and will be overthinking because it's my job. It's my journey. So this is what suits me,' Ashwin had told the Express.

'If somebody is going to tell me, 'You're going to play 15 matches, you will be looked after, you are responsible for players, you are in the leadership role, I won't be overthinking. Why would I?'