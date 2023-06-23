IMAGE: Virat Kohli batting on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final against Australia, June 10, 2023. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Ahmed Shehzad, the former Pakistani cricketer, has expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli and believes that Kohli's best is yet to come.

During an interview on the Nadir Ali podcast, Shehzad disclosed the mutual respect between the two players.

'We share a mutual respect for each other. Whenever I need any advice regarding cricket, he has been kind (to help me out). I really respect him as a player,' Shehzad said.

Shehzad expressed admiration for Kohli's incredible transformation since his early days in the under-19 cricket circuit, applauding his remarkable journey.

'He has changed himself dramatically. When he burst onto the scene during the U-19 World Cup, he was a bit chubby. But the way he has transformed himself, not just from the cricketing aspect is commendable,' Shehzad added.

The former Pakistan opener praised Kohli for elevating Indian cricket to unprecedented heights in the realm of Test matches. Shehzad firmly believes that Kohli's remarkable achievements thus far are just a glimpse of what he is truly capable of.

'He took India to new heights in Test cricket. I haven't seen someone who has adapted so quickly. I feel his best is yet to come,' Shehzad said.

India will travel to the West Indies next month with the first Test set to begin on July 12. India is scheduled to play two Tests, three one-day internationals, and five T20 internationals.