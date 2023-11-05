News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jos Buttler takes blame for England's World Cup exit

Jos Buttler takes blame for England's World Cup exit

November 05, 2023 01:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler has not managed a single half-century in seven matches so far.Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Captain Jos Buttler said his own lack of form with the bat hurt England at the 50-overs World Cup after their title defence crumbled following a 33-run defeat by Ashes rivals Australia on Saturday.

The 2019 champions were eliminated after their sixth defeat in seven matches and Buttler's own form was emblematic of his team's struggles in the showpiece event.

White-ball stalwart Buttler has not managed a single half-century in seven matches so far, while England have reached a 200-plus total only twice in their last five matches, all of which they lost.

 

"My own form has been the biggest concern," wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Coming into the tournament I felt in a great space. So to have not played as well as I can in such a pivotal role is disappointing."

"My own performance with the bat has hurt us."

Having won the T20 World Cup in 2022, England arrived in India as one of the pre-tournament favourites, but their batting has been a huge letdown in the tournament.

Buttler had no hesitation in calling their elimination "a low point".

"To be stood in this position having arrived in India with high hopes is incredibly tough and disappointing. It hurts a lot."

"We haven't done ourselves justice. Coming into the tournament we fancied ourselves to have a real go and push."

"We've let ourselves down. We've let down people at home, who support us through thick and thin and we wear that on our own shoulders."

In what would have sounded improbable at the start of the World Cup, England are now fighting for a top-eight finish to try to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

"The only way to get back into form and winning games is to front up and go again," Buttler said, dwelling on their next game against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Pak pip NZ via DLS to keep semis hopes alive
PIX: Pak pip NZ via DLS to keep semis hopes alive
Mitchell Marsh to rejoin Australia WC squad in Mumbai
Mitchell Marsh to rejoin Australia WC squad in Mumbai
Kohli@35: Focused on World Cup glory, not age
Kohli@35: Focused on World Cup glory, not age
Australia deals final blow to England's WC hopes
Australia deals final blow to England's WC hopes
City thrashes Bournemouth 6-0; United back in form
City thrashes Bournemouth 6-0; United back in form
PIX: Pak pip NZ via DLS to keep semis hopes alive
PIX: Pak pip NZ via DLS to keep semis hopes alive
Mitchell Marsh to rejoin Australia WC squad in Mumbai
Mitchell Marsh to rejoin Australia WC squad in Mumbai

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

WC PIX: Aus send England packing with 33-run win

WC PIX: Aus send England packing with 33-run win

How Fakhar Zaman calculated Pakistan's DLS target

How Fakhar Zaman calculated Pakistan's DLS target

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances