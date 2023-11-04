News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Fakhar Zaman calculated Pakistan's DLS target

How Fakhar Zaman calculated Pakistan's DLS target

Source: PTI
November 04, 2023 22:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We sent a message to the management asking them about the target we need to achieve in 20 overs'

Fakhar Zaman

IMAGE: Fakhar Zaman smashed an unbeaten 126 to guide Pakistan to a crucial World Cup win. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Fakhar Zaman underlined his liking for New Zealand bowling while smashing an unbeaten 126 to guide Pakistan to a crucial World Cup win on Saturday, and the opener understandably rated the innings as one the best in his career.

In fact, this was the fourth century Zaman made against the Kiwis this year with him striking 101 in Karachi, 117 and 180 not out at Rawalpindi earlier this year.

But in the context of Pakistan retaining their World Cup semifinal hopes, the day's knock carried a lot of situational significance.

 

Zaman acknowledged it. "This is one of my best (centuries), I will always remember my 193 against South Africa but this is one of my best," he said during the post-match presentation.

At the time, the rain interruption arrived, Pakistan were 200 for 1 in 25.3 overs with DLS calculations in vogue.

Zaman was candid enough to remark that the team was hoping for a no resumption.

"We were praying for it," he said and added that captain Babar Azam, his partner during their 194-run alliance, was in constant touch with the team management to know the exact calculations.

"We had thought that it will rain and planned accordingly. We sent a message to the management after 15 overs, that it is drizzling, so tell us how many overs -– because we knew that before 20 overs the DLS Method is not applicable. So, we asked them about the target we need to achieve in 20 overs," said Zaman.

Zaman had missed the earlier part of the World Cup with a knee injury and upon his comeback, the opener made an 81 against Bangladesh before racking up a hundred against the Kiwis in Bengaluru.

The 33-year-old said he was working on his game even when he was on the sidelines.

"I was working hard on my fitness because I was suffering from an injury. Even during the Asia Cup, it was not a good time for me."

"So, I went to my fielding coach's academy in Peshawar, he was also an off-spinner in his time. He worked a lot on me. Here, I spent a lot of time with my batting coach. Today, I was lucky because of my performance the team has won," he said.

Zaman dedicated the innings to his personal coach.

"I would like to dedicate (this innings) to my fielding coach Aftab Khan (his coach). He gave me a lot of time to improve my weaknesses, no one does that. You need such people," he added.

Zaman felt Pakistan have regained the rhythm with two victories after losing four matches in a row, and he hoped to maintain it for the crunch match against England at Kolkata.

"The main thing is rhythm, which I think we have got now. The good thing about our team and management is that they stay positive.

"We still believe that we can play the semifinals and also the finals But let's see because we are also looking to the Sri Lanka and New Zealand game. We are hopeful that it will go our way,” he added.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson too lauded Zaman for his brilliant innings.

"He swung seriously hard and he hit everything out of the middle of his bat. He's a very aggressive, dynamic player. Today was probably one of his finest efforts."

"We know how dangerous he is and we knew that his would be a big wicket because he certainly won't die wondering. He played a special knock that ultimately got them across the line," said Williamson.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Pak pip NZ via DLS to keep semis hopes alive
PIX: Pak pip NZ via DLS to keep semis hopes alive
Will India Retain XI Against South Africa?
Will India Retain XI Against South Africa?
Kohli's 49th ton quest resumes where it all started
Kohli's 49th ton quest resumes where it all started
WC PIX: Aus send England packing with 33-run win
WC PIX: Aus send England packing with 33-run win
157 killed, 160 hurt as strong earthquake jolts Nepal
157 killed, 160 hurt as strong earthquake jolts Nepal
SKY prepares for showdown with Keshav Maharaj
SKY prepares for showdown with Keshav Maharaj
Situation complex: Jaishankar on Hamas-Israel conflict
Situation complex: Jaishankar on Hamas-Israel conflict

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'Need to learn..': Kane on frustrating result vs Pak

'Need to learn..': Kane on frustrating result vs Pak

How Pakistan stunned NZ with unbelievable DLS victory

How Pakistan stunned NZ with unbelievable DLS victory

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances