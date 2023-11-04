News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mitchell Marsh to rejoin Australia World Cup squad in Mumbai

Mitchell Marsh to rejoin Australia World Cup squad in Mumbai

Source: PTI
November 04, 2023 22:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE: Mitch Marsh had flown back briefly following the demise of his grandmother. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be back with the World Cup squad in Mumbai on Sunday, two day before their game against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Cricket Australia tweeted late on Saturday about the development.

 

The dashing all-rounder missed the five-time champions' match against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday, as he had flown back briefly following the demise of his grandmother.

Marsh has been a top performer for the Kangaroos with the bat, scoring 225 runs in six games at an average of 37.50, including a hundred and a half-century.

Although he initially began the tournament opening the innings with David Warner, he was pushed to the No. 3 spot following the return of Travis Head from a head injury. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SKY prepares for showdown with Keshav Maharaj
SKY prepares for showdown with Keshav Maharaj
'Need to learn..': Kane on frustrating result vs Pak
'Need to learn..': Kane on frustrating result vs Pak
Kohli@35: Focused on World Cup glory, not age
Kohli@35: Focused on World Cup glory, not age
WC PIX: Aus send England packing with 33-run win
WC PIX: Aus send England packing with 33-run win
How Fakhar Zaman calculated Pakistan's DLS target
How Fakhar Zaman calculated Pakistan's DLS target
157 killed, 160 hurt as strong earthquake jolts Nepal
157 killed, 160 hurt as strong earthquake jolts Nepal
SKY prepares for showdown with Keshav Maharaj
SKY prepares for showdown with Keshav Maharaj

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

WC PIX: Aus send England packing with 33-run win

WC PIX: Aus send England packing with 33-run win

How Fakhar Zaman calculated Pakistan's DLS target

How Fakhar Zaman calculated Pakistan's DLS target

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances