News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rhodes names India's 'complete all-round fielder'...

Rhodes names India's 'complete all-round fielder'...

Source: PTI
August 31, 2024 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja dives to his left in an attempt to stop the ball during an ODI against Australia in Rajkot, on January 17, 2020. Photograph: BCCI

South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes on Saturday called Ravindra Jadeja as a 'complete all-round' fielder and also spoke highly about former India player Suresh Raina's abilities on the ground.

The 55-year-old Rhodes, regarded as one of the greatest fielders of all time who became the first South African cricketer to take 100 ODI catches, played for the national team from 1992 till 2003.

Post retirement, Rhodes became associated with several IPL teams, including Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and most recently Lucknow Super Giants, as fielding coach.

"I am a big fan of Suresh Raina. I enjoyed his playing days but now he has retired. In the past in India, the cricketing infrastructure wasn't there to support the passion and love for cricket. Suresh Raina was someone who used to throw himself around the field," said Rhodes on Saturday.

"Unlike Raina, I had a very fortunate upbringing. I played football, hockey and cricket on good grounds. So I was very fortunate.

"I

think Jadeja is at the next level, he doesn't dive as much but he is so fast to the ball. And his accuracy at throwing down the stumps is somewhat like Ricky Ponting. He fields on the boundary, he fields on the circle. He is a complete all-round fielder," added Rhodes.

Rhodes also gave a meaningful insight on what it takes to become a good fielder.

"It has nothing to do with the hands; it's actually all about the legs because if you use your legs and be there at the right time, you can get your hands in good position. You can have the best hands in the world and the most magnetic hands but if you don't have the legs you cannot get there.

"It's more about quick body positions. It' all about technique," he added.

Rhodes said that at 55 he still doesn't think twice about diving on the field.

"Flying is not the problem for me right now, the landing is the problem. When I am on the field I am not thinking about 'should I dive or should I not'. I think that's what made me successful on the field," he said.

 

"So, if you are thinking about (not) diving you can never stop the ball. My father, who was my coach, and a school principal used to tell me that the saying 'practice makes perfect 'is not correct but what matters is perfect practice. Practice like you play in the match." he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
VOTE: Can Jaiswal Succeed In Australia?
VOTE: Can Jaiswal Succeed In Australia?
'You Can't Take Bangladesh Lightly'
'You Can't Take Bangladesh Lightly'
'How Quickly Pakistan Batters Got Out!'
'How Quickly Pakistan Batters Got Out!'
'Farmer's daughter' Vinesh joins protest at Shambhu
'Farmer's daughter' Vinesh joins protest at Shambhu
Andre Agassi set to visit India in January
Andre Agassi set to visit India in January
Paralympics: Nitesh, Sukant in badminton singles semis
Paralympics: Nitesh, Sukant in badminton singles semis
F1: This 18-year-old will replace Hamilton at Mercedes
F1: This 18-year-old will replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Samit Dravid picked in India U-19 squad for Aus series

Samit Dravid picked in India U-19 squad for Aus series

Suryakumar doubtful for Duleep Trophy after injury?

Suryakumar doubtful for Duleep Trophy after injury?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances