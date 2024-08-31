Suryakumar doubtful for Duleep Trophy after injury?

IMAGE: Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav injured his hand while fielding during the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav's participation in the upcoming Duleep Trophy is in doubt after he injured his hand while fielding during the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore.



'Suryakumar Yadav's participation in Mumbai's Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament match against Tamil Nadu Cricket Association XI in Coimbatore lasted just 38 balls after he picked up an injury while fielding. Whether the injury puts his participation in the upcoming Duleep Trophy in doubt or not is not known at this stage,' said a report in ESPNCricinfo on Friday.



Suryakumar didn't bat in Mumbai's second innings as the visitors suffered a 286-run hammering at the hands of TNCA XI on Day 4 on Friday.



The injury, if serious, could prove to be a big blow for Suryakumar's chances of making it back to the Test team.



While the Mumbai batter's white ball career has flourished with a string of match-winning performances, he has found himself down the pecking order in Test cricket.



He made his Test debut in Nagpur against Australia in February 2023 but has since

been overlooked.India's T20 captain is hoping to claw his way back into the reckoning in the longest form with some good performances in the two red ball tournaments -- Buchi Babu and the upcoming Duleep Trophy.'There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again,' Suryakumar had said earlier this week.'After I made my debut for India in Tests, I got injured. There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now.''(Getting into the squad) That's not in my control. What's in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens,' he added.'But yes, I'm really looking forward. There are 10 Test matches lined up and I'm obviously excited for some red-ball fun.'

'This format is a little challenging. You have to be one step ahead. You cannot bat like you do in a T20I match. But at the same time, intent is very important, including the body language you carry on to the ground,' SKY added.



'What is in your control are the practice sessions and what you do until the start of the game. If you do well, stay humble. If you do not do well, go back to the basics and drawing board, start and come back again.'