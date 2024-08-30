VOTE: Can Jaiswal Succeed In Australia?

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal had had a flying start to his red ball career, scoring 1,028 runs with three centuries from nine Test matches. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Former Australian head coach John Buchanan showered praises on Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, terming him an 'exciting' talent. However, he reckons the opener's worth will be known in Australia's trying conditions later this year.

Buchanan reckons Jaiswal's ability to adapt on demanding pitches Down Under could be one of the deciding factors in India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign later this year.

'There is a lot of talk about that, is there not? He is an exciting young player, and certainly one to watch, but he would be to me one of those examples. He (Jaiswal) has not played in Australia, or at least he has not played in Perth in a Test match on a wicket that bounces,' Buchanan told the media on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Thursday.

'So, his ability to adjust his game to those conditions in some sense might be a barometer as to how India will go through the series,' he added.

So far, Jaiswal has played in batter-friendly conditions in the West Indies and India and has not been tested.

Jaiswal had had a flying start to his red ball career, scoring 1,028 runs with three centuries from nine Test matches.

Scoring at an average of 68.53, he has two double tons and four half-centuries. He is the second highest run-getter in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle, behind England's Joe Root (1,165 runs in 15 matches with three centuries and six fifties).

Jaiswal delivered a scintillating performance in the series against England earlier this year, scoring 712 runs from 5 matches and 9 innings at a strike rate of 79.91, this included two double tons and three fifties. His best score was 214*.

Australia host India in a five Test series from November 22 onwards with first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7.