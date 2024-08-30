'How Quickly Pakistan Batters Got Out!'

IMAGE: Pakistan suffered a shocking loss despite having a strong grip on the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawakpindi. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

With Pakistan set to begin their second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed surprise at their defeat in the first Test.

Pakistan Captain Shan Masood declared the first innings at 448, despite losing only six wickets.

On a flat pitch, Bangladesh scored a higher total, and Pakistan's batting order crumbled in the second innings.

Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, questioned Pakistan's decision to declare early on a pitch that offered little assistance to bowlers.

'Strong teams in first class cricket would bat first and aim for a big total,' he said.

'Given the conditions, I expected Pakistan to continue batting and build a substantial lead.'

The spinner was particularly critical of Pakistan's lower order, which collapsed cheaply despite Mohammad Rizwan's valiant effort.

'I was surprised to see how quickly the Pakistan batters got out without forming any meaningful partnerships,' Ashwin added.

'Naseem Shah's shot, in particular, was inexplicable given the state of the pitch.'