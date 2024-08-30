'You Can't Take Bangladesh Lightly'

IMAGE: India have played Bangladesh in five Tests since 2017 and won all of them by big margins. Photograph: BCCI

Suresh Raina reckons that Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly given their knack to shock teams every once in a while.

India will play a two Test series against Bangladesh at home from September 19 to October 1, which will be followed by a three Test series against New Zealand from October 16 to November 5. These two series will pave India's preparation for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia later this year.

Raina also acknowledged Bangladesh's fine bowling attack featuring spinners Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahedi Hasan.

The venues for the two Tests against Bangladesh are Chennai and Kanpur, both offer spin-friendly tracks.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi, Raina said, "You cannot take Bangladesh lightly as they have a fine spin bowling attack and some good players who have done well for a long time. This series will be a fine match practice for the tour to Australia," he added.

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh seconded Raina's opinion stating that smaller teams cannot be taken for granted.

"It will be a great series. The Indian cricket team has been very capable and has potential," Harbhajan told ANI.

"However, we can't strike through Bangladesh as well, they have beaten Pakistan in the first Test match in Rawalpindi last week. Sometimes, smaller teams perform well in matches," Harbhajan said.

Speaking to Mirror Now, Bhajji says he would like to see Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan in the Indian squad for the Tests series against Bangladesh.

'He's done really well when he's had the opportunity and it's one of those series where the opposition can't be taken lightly. As for Team India, they have to continue doing what they have been doing so far and start the season on a winning note," Bhajji added.

India has played Bangladesh in five Tests since 2017 and won all of them by big margins.