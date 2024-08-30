News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'You Can't Take Bangladesh Lightly'

'You Can't Take Bangladesh Lightly'

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 30, 2024 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India have played Bangladesh in five Tests since 2017 and have won all of them by big margins

IMAGE: India have played Bangladesh in five Tests since 2017 and won all of them by big margins. Photograph: BCCI
 

Suresh Raina reckons that Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly given their knack to shock teams every once in a while.

India will play a two Test series against Bangladesh at home from September 19 to October 1, which will be followed by a three Test series against New Zealand from October 16 to November 5. These two series will pave India's preparation for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia later this year.

Raina also acknowledged Bangladesh's fine bowling attack featuring spinners Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahedi Hasan.

The venues for the two Tests against Bangladesh are Chennai and Kanpur, both offer spin-friendly tracks.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi, Raina said, "You cannot take Bangladesh lightly as they have a fine spin bowling attack and some good players who have done well for a long time. This series will be a fine match practice for the tour to Australia," he added.

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh seconded Raina's opinion stating that smaller teams cannot be taken for granted.

"It will be a great series. The Indian cricket team has been very capable and has potential," Harbhajan told ANI.

"However, we can't strike through Bangladesh as well, they have beaten Pakistan in the first Test match in Rawalpindi last week. Sometimes, smaller teams perform well in matches," Harbhajan said.

Speaking to Mirror Now, Bhajji says he would like to see Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan in the Indian squad for the Tests series against Bangladesh.

'He's done really well when he's had the opportunity and it's one of those series where the opposition can't be taken lightly. As for Team India, they have to continue doing what they have been doing so far and start the season on a winning note," Bhajji added.

India has played Bangladesh in five Tests since 2017 and won all of them by big margins.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Spinners bowl Bangladesh to historic Test win vs Pak
Spinners bowl Bangladesh to historic Test win vs Pak
Mushfiqur leads B'desh to massive total vs Pakistan
Mushfiqur leads B'desh to massive total vs Pakistan
Pakistan, Bangladesh penalised by ICC
Pakistan, Bangladesh penalised by ICC
Yudhra Trailer: Siddhant in Carnage Mode
Yudhra Trailer: Siddhant in Carnage Mode
Nauseating to sit next to NCP ministers: Sena leader
Nauseating to sit next to NCP ministers: Sena leader
'He was always there for me': Root's tribute to Thorpe
'He was always there for me': Root's tribute to Thorpe
The Day I Was Reborn
The Day I Was Reborn

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Pakistan slip to 8th; India No 1 in WTC standings!

Pakistan slip to 8th; India No 1 in WTC standings!

Buchanan on key to India winning BGT again

Buchanan on key to India winning BGT again

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances