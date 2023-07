IMAGE: Tennis legend Roger Federer, right, with music legend Elton John. Photograph: Kind courtesy Roger Federer/Twitter

After joining Coldplay on stage during their show in Zurich on Sunday, Roger Federer was at another concert on Monday in England.

'Iconic to see the rocket man live @eltonofficial,' Federer tweeted with a photo alongside Elton John after attending the live gig.

Two legends in one photograph has made our day!