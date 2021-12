Photograph: Sanjana Ganesan/Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan are soaking in the sights of South Africa.

The Indian pacer and his sports television anchorwoman missus seem to be having a good time in the lap of nature.

Sanjana tweeted a picture of the two at an unknown location, with the setting sun in all its orange glory, providing a perfect backdrop for the selfie.

Let's hope Bumrah can carry this grin into the Test series, starting on Boxing Day, December 26, with a memorable performance to show.