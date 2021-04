April 23, 2021 16:44 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah showed off his romantic side as he reacted to wife Sanjana Ganesan's latest post on Instagram.

Sanjana, who is working as a presenter for Star Sports in IPL 2021, looked elegant as she posed for a picture.

'Find good light, take great photos,' Sanjana captioned the post.

Boom Boom responded with two hearts. Awww...