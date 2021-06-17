When Sanjana interviewed Bumrah

June 17, 2021 11:07 IST

What happens when Jasprit Bumrah is interviewed by wife Sanjana Ganesan?

At first there are giggles, followed by awkward small talk before things get professional.

In a promotional video for the International Cricket Council, television presenter Sanjana interviewed Boom Boom in a cute interview, taking the fast bowler down memory lane.

'Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and the "best day" of his life. @SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final,' ICC captioned the video.