Jason Roy pulls out of IPL, KKR name Phil Salt as replacement

Source: PTI
March 10, 2024 19:00 IST
Phil Salt

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KKR/X

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Englishman Phil Salt as a replacement for compatriot Jason Roy who pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons.

This will be Salt's second season in the IPL, having played for Delhi Capitals last season.

The 27-year-old Salt, who went unsold at the auction, has been bought at his reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore.

 

"Kolkata Knight Riders have named Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy after the latter pulled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024 owing to personal reasons," an IPL media release said.

Salt, an aggressive wicket-keeper batter, scored two consecutive T20I centuries against the West Indies in December last year.

His 48-ball century in the fourth T20I at Trinidad is also the joint-fastest for England. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

