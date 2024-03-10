News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin constantly reinventing himself to bluff batters

Ashwin constantly reinventing himself to bluff batters

March 10, 2024 13:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin says variations and learning new methods has helped him get on top of batters

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin says variations and learning new methods has helped him get on top of batters. Photograph: BCCI

India's chess great Viswanathan Anand took to social media last week congratulating Ravichandran Ashwin on the cricketer's 100th Test and asking if the spinner fancied a game of chess with him.

The former five-time world chess champion seeking a battle of wits could hardly have picked a more cerebral opponent from the 15 members of the India squad that clinched a 4-1 series victory against England on Saturday.

Ashwin, who finished the series as its leading wicket-taker, is known as a fussy perfectionist, who hates to be predictable and frequently tweaks his action, varies his speed and alters the release point to keep batters guessing.

The off-spinner, who at one point tried leg spin in domestic cricket to expand his repertoire, said a contemporary bowler must constantly re-invent himself to be relevant in the era of video analyses.

 

"The batters are constantly prepared and they can line you up beautifully if you are the same person that keeps coming (at the batters)," Ashwin said after India's innings victory in Dharamsala on Saturday.

"Sticking to one method won't be good enough to dismiss batters. I'm not saying it won't work, but thankfully, I'm one of those who has experimented, learnt, and it has worked for me.

"I can't say this is the method somebody else should stick to but with all the video footage and analysis going on, it's better if you stay on top of it."

It was an eventful series for Ashwin, who claimed his 500th Test wicket in the third match in Rajkot and abruptly left the match to be with his ailing mother in Chennai.

Admonished by her for abandoning his team in the middle of a match, Ashwin soon returned to haunt the English batters and claimed his 36th five-wicket haul, the most by an Indian, in his 100th Test in the series finale in Dharamsala.

England batting mainstay Joe Root explained what made Ashwin, who combines a spinner's guile with a fast bowler's aggression, such a difficult bowler to play.

"He bowls over-spin, side-spin, can get really tight into the stumps, can use the crease (and) get wider, has got carrom balls and lots of different tricks," Root said on a Sky Cricket video podcast on the eve of the final Test.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I'm least insecure about what people feel about me'
'I'm least insecure about what people feel about me'
How Jaiswal, Kuldeep helped guide India to series win
How Jaiswal, Kuldeep helped guide India to series win
PHOTOS: Ashwin stars as India thump England
PHOTOS: Ashwin stars as India thump England
How young blood transformed India's Test dominance
How young blood transformed India's Test dominance
No tie-up with Cong? TMC names all 42 LS candidates
No tie-up with Cong? TMC names all 42 LS candidates
Why Abu Dhabi break, golf trip did England no good
Why Abu Dhabi break, golf trip did England no good
Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...
Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng

Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng

'Ashwin coming back in Rajkot was the standout moment'

'Ashwin coming back in Rajkot was the standout moment'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances