SEE: Dravid's stirring dressing room speech

Rahul Dravid delivered a motivational speech following India's emphatic 4-1 triumph over the Ben Stokes-led England in the recently-concluded 5-match Test series.

In the concluding Test at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Rohit Sharma's men sealed the series in style, overpowering the visiting team by an innings and 64 runs.

Dravid praised his players for stepping up when it mattered the most.

“There were times in the series when we were really challenged. We were pushed, but we found a way to bounce back. It speaks to the skills, resilience and character that we have. And in many occasions in the series when the games could have gone either way, we always found people in the dressing room to step up and turn the game our way,” Dravid said in a video uploaded on BCCI’s social media.

“Irrespective of whether we win or lose, this is going to teach us a lot. You are going to go through a lot of ups and downs in a 5-match series. It’s a long series and you are going to be tested. And it was going to teach us a lot about us as players, us as a team and lot about you people. And I think we have come through that exceptionally with flying colours.”

“We have faced challenges both on and off the field, but the way we stuck together as a group has been absolutely phenomenal,” Dravid said.

Throughout the series, emerging talents like Dhruv Jurel, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, and Akash Deep marked their debut on the international stage.

Sarfaraz showcased his prowess with consecutive fifties in the Rajkot Test, while Jurel's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award in the Ranchi Test.

Notably, Akash Deep left a lasting impression by making the new ball talk in Ranchi.

Addressing these young players, Coach Rahul Dravid delivered a powerful message emphasising the importance of celebrating each other's success.

“For a lot of young guys coming into this group, you are going to need each other to succeed. Whatever you are, your success is tied with other people’s success. And that’s really important going forward. As a young group, going forward, I hope that a lot of you will play together for a long time and help each other grow,” Dravid said.

India faced an initial setback in the series with a narrow 28-run loss in the Hyderabad Test.

Nevertheless, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, clinching victories in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala to secure the series.

Reflecting on the challenges of Test cricket, Coach Rahul Dravid acknowledged its demanding nature.

He emphasised that playing in Test matches is undeniably challenging.

“Series like this has to be earned. Test cricket is hard, in terms of your skills, physically and mentally. But there is great satisfaction at the end of it. Winning a series from 0-1 down is phenomenal. There are going to be tougher challenges, as long as well stay tight as a unit, we will be fine,” Dravid added.