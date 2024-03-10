News
Gill and Bairstow's war of words revealed!

Gill and Bairstow's war of words revealed!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 10, 2024 13:41 IST
IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates Jonny Bairstow’s wicket with Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

In the fifth and final Test between India and England at Dharamshala, sparks flew not only from James Anderson's historic achievement of reaching 700 Test wickets but also from a heated exchange between Shubman Gill and Jonny Bairstow.

 

The tension escalated when, just before Gill reached his century, he engaged in a verbal exchange with the 41-year-old pace maestro James Anderson.

When quizzed about the confrontation in the post-day press conference, Gill tactfully responded, ‘I think it would be better for both of us to keep that chat in private.’

The drama continued into England's second innings, with Bairstow attempting to unravel the mystery of Gill's exchange with Anderson.

The 24-year-old batter boldly disclosed that he had advised Anderson to consider retirement.

As Bairstow tried to remind Gill of Anderson dismissing him soon after their exchange, the conversation pivoted to the contrasting performances in the series. Gill, having scored two centuries, clearly held the upper hand over Bairstow, who had a harrowing series with the bat.

REDIFF CRICKET
