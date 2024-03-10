'Khatam kar jaldi': Sarfaraz sledges Bashir

IMAGE: Shoaib Bashir is bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

On the third day of the fifth Test between India and England at Dharamsala, the spotlight shifted from the intense battle on the field to an epic sledging encounter between Sarfaraz Khan and England's No 10, Shoaib Bashir.

As Bashir walked in to bat in the 35th over of England's second innings, the team was grappling with a challenging situation, having lost half their side before lunch.

With India eyeing an inevitable victory, Sarfaraz Khan, fielding at forward short leg, decided to add a touch of humour to the proceedings.

In a unique appeal during the 38th over, Sarfaraz implored Bashir to expedite his departure with a witty remark, ‘Khatam kar jaldi, snow hai upar ghum ayenge (Finish the game quickly so that we can go and watch the snow-covered mountains together).’

The 20-year-old Bashir, undeterred, responded with a faint smile.

However, the tailender's journey ended with a fuller delivery from Ravindra Jadeja that shattered his stumps on a score of 13.

In an unexpected twist, Bashir, perhaps in a comical attempt to challenge the dismissal, was seen making the 'T' sign for a referral, unaware that he had been bowled.

Joe Root, his partner at the other end, couldn't help but find the irony in the situation and shared a laugh with a hand on his head, informing Bashir that he was indeed dismissed bowled, not caught.