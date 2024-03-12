News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jaiswal outshines legends for top cricket award

Jaiswal outshines legends for top cricket award

Source: PTI
March 12, 2024 15:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

India's newest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal was on Tuesday named the ICC 'Player of the Month' for February, following his prolific run in the Test series against England, which saw him amass over 700 runs.

The 22-year-old southpaw totalled a staggering 712 runs over five matches, the highest aggregate by an Indian batter in a Test series against England.

The Indian opener created several records in February, and equalled the long-standing Test record for most sixes in a Test innings (12) during his Rajkot double ton.

He struck two double hundreds and three half-centuries in the just-concluded series against England, which the hosts won 4-1 with Jaiswal playing a handsome role in the triumph.

"I'm really happy to achieve ICC award and I hope I will be getting more in future," Jaiswal said after he was informed about the win.

 

"It's one of the best and this is my first five-match series series. I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it's been and we won the series by 4-1. It's been an incredible experience with all my mates And I really enjoyed it."

Few have made as strong a start to their international career as Jaiswal and the numbers prove that he could already be one of the best Test openers in the world.

Jaiswal singled out the celebration following his knock of 214 not out in Rajkot as one that he enjoyed the most.

"I think when I celebrated my double century in Rajkot, I think that was something which I really enjoyed and felt it. And I was, I was living," he added.

He also slammed 219 in Visakhapatnam.

The back-to-back double hundreds at the age of 22 years and 49 days made him the third youngest batter in the world to record two double centuries in Tests after Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli.

Jaiswal ended the month with astounding numbers in the three Tests he featured in — 560 runs at an average of 112 including 20 sixes.

To his credit, he has carried the form into March, reaching the milestone of 1000 Test runs, becoming the second-quickest Indian to the landmark.

Jaiswal beat competition from New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka to win the award. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Who will succeed Dhoni? CSK boss says...
Who will succeed Dhoni? CSK boss says...
SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja
SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja
Dhoni Unveils Retro Look: Back to Long Hair, Bandanas
Dhoni Unveils Retro Look: Back to Long Hair, Bandanas
Plea in SC seeks stay on CAA implementation
Plea in SC seeks stay on CAA implementation
SEE: Rohit, Sachin add spark to Ranji final
SEE: Rohit, Sachin add spark to Ranji final
Nayab Saini to replace Khattar as Haryana CM
Nayab Saini to replace Khattar as Haryana CM
IPL 2024: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined
IPL 2024: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Kohli not a certainty for T20 World Cup?

Kohli not a certainty for T20 World Cup?

IPL: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined

IPL: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances