Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja

SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 12, 2024 09:20 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph and Video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

Mumbai Indians' newly appointed skipper, Hardik Pandya, on Monday arrived at the team camp ahead of IPL 2024.

He marked his homecoming with a puja inside the dressing room.

Pandya, who played for Gujarat Titans the past two years, returned to Mumbai Indians in a mega all-cash deal after last year's auctions.

The five-time champion franchise paid Rs 15 crore to secure his services, replacing Rohit Sharma as captain.

 

Hardik Pandya

 

A video shared by Mumbai Indians shows Pandya setting up a puja mandap and adorning it with a garland. Head coach Mark Boucher then cracked a coconut as a symbol of auspiciousness. Pandya offered sweets and embraced his teammates to mark his return.

REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

