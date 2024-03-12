SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja

Photograph and Video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

Mumbai Indians' newly appointed skipper, Hardik Pandya, on Monday arrived at the team camp ahead of IPL 2024.

He marked his homecoming with a puja inside the dressing room.

Pandya, who played for Gujarat Titans the past two years, returned to Mumbai Indians in a mega all-cash deal after last year's auctions.

The five-time champion franchise paid Rs 15 crore to secure his services, replacing Rohit Sharma as captain.

A video shared by Mumbai Indians shows Pandya setting up a puja mandap and adorning it with a garland. Head coach Mark Boucher then cracked a coconut as a symbol of auspiciousness. Pandya offered sweets and embraced his teammates to mark his return.