'Jaiswal has learnt from his upbringing'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational knock against England induced a peculiar comment from English opener Ben Duckett. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal has ignited his Test career with a stunning display of skill and resilience.

In just seven appearances for India, the young cricketer has amassed a remarkable 861 runs. His extraordinary record boasts two double centuries, a century, and two half-centuries.

The ongoing Test series against England has been a spectacle of Jaiswal's prowess, where he has showcased his batting brilliance.

In six innings, he has amassed a staggering 545 runs, with back-to-back double centuries stealing the spotlight. The second Test in Vizag saw him scoring an impressive 209, followed by an unbeaten 214 in the third Test in Rajkot.

Jaiswal's sensational ton against England sparked a peculiar comment from English cricketer Ben Duckett.

'When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they're playing differently than how other people play Test cricket,' Duckett told the media.

'We saw it a bit in the summer and it's quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket. He looks like a superstar in the making, unfortunately, he's in some very good form at the moment. He's due a couple of low ones,' Duckett said.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain denounced Duckett's comment, saying, 'He has not learned from you; he has learned from his upbringing, all the hard yards he had to put in growing up, and from the IPL.'

'If anything, I would look at him and learn from him.'