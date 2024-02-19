There were performances from all around the table: Dravid

IMAGE: India put on an all-round show in their crushing win over England in the third Test in Rajkot. Photograph: BCCI

Emotions were at an all-time high in the Indian team dressing room after they registered a historic win against England with a winning margin of 434 runs in the third Test of the series on Sunday in Rajkot.

To say England was hammered would be an understatement after losing to India in the third Test. The hosts pummelled the visitors on a flat surface that finally worked to their advantage as time passed.

India encountered a snag when star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to rush back to Chennai due to a family issue, leaving them with a ten-man squad. However, the Englishmen were unable to capitalise on critical moments that may have changed the team's fortunes.

Despite encountering some difficulties in the third Test match, Team India responded valiantly and defeated England to register one of their most impressive red-ball victories in Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, players and staff were seen smiling, hugging each other and celebrating while the head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma were all praised for India's all-round performance.

The video caught the camaraderie and happiness among players, highlighting the team's togetherness and sportsmanship.

‘Really speaks volumes for this team’

The head coach smiling with pleasure, shared passionate hugs with players and emphasised the importance of the victory.

"Really proud of the team. I think we really challenged in this game. In the end, it seems like a very easy win. We pushed against the wall and it was nice to see different people stepping up.

“Look at this whole game and you can see performances from all around the table not only from the senior guys but junior players as well. It really speaks volumes for this team, our ability to bounce back under pressure," Dravid said in a BCCI video.

India captain Rohit also lauded his team's 'superb' effort against England and said, "When you win a Test match like that, it's very hard to single out one particular turning point.

“I think overall the cricket that we played in these four days I think was superb.”

“Like I said it's very hard to just name a few moments where we went through the line. But I think it was the overall efforts in the last four days we played that were superb."

Jadeja dedicates award to wife

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who broke the back of the England batting line up in the second innings with a fifer that saw the visitors being bundled out for 122 in the 2nd innings of the 3rd Test, dedicated his Player of the Match award to wife, Rivaba.

"Obviously in second taking a five-fer was a really special feeling. I would like to dedicate this POTM award to my wife. She's working really hard behind me and supported me throughout," he added.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan, who made his international debut in the third Test against England, it was a dream come true for him to make his debut for India.

The 26-year-old, who was playing his maiden Test for India, had a fantastic debut, as his side won and Sarfaraz produced half-centuries in both innings. Sarfaraz scored 62 off 66 in the first innings and was undefeated on 68 off 72 in the second.

"I am really happy to finally make my debut. I performed really well and we also won. It was really my dream to play for India and win a match with the team," Sarfaraz said in a BCCI video.

With a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series, India will face England in the fourth game at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from Friday.