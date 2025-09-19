'I've become like Rohit..' Suryakumar jokes at toss

IMAGE: Suruyakumar Yadav with his Omani counterpart Jatinder Singh at the toss. Photograph: ANI Photo

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has found himself in the spotlight for a brief moment of forgetfulness at the toss during their Asia Cup fixture against Oman in Dubai on Friday.

In a light-hearted yet noticeable slip, the swashbuckling batter appeared to forget one of the two team changes and likened himself to ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, notoriously famous for his forgetfulness.

Suryakumar, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, struggled to recall the name of one of his teammates on live television, drawing chuckles from fans and commentators alike.

Surya announced that Harshit Rana was coming in for Varun Chakravarthy, but he could not remember who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the XI.

Eventually, it was confirmed that the other change was Arshdeep Singh.

"We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further. We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in, I have become like Rohit," he quipped.

Rohit, who has retired from both T20Is and Tests, has been notoriously famous for his forgetfullness as has been pointed out by many of his teammates in the past. Rohit himself revealed earlier this year that he used to get teased in the dressing room for forgetting things.

India have already sealed their spot in the Super 4 after registering commanding wins against the UAE and Pakistan.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (Captain), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (Wicketkeeper), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi.